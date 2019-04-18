Follow story
Kathryn Mary Jack
April 13, 1941 - April 18, 2019
Kathryn "Kate" Mary Jack, 78, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born April 13, 1941, in La Crosse, daughter of Patrice and Donald Rand.
Kate attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Aquinas High School, before graduating from Viterbo University in 1963, with a degree in English. She met her true love, Daniel Jack Sr., in January 1961. They were married June 15, 1963, in La Crosse.
She dedicated her life to working in elementary school libraries in Michigan, Wisconsin and Colorado. She enjoyed volunteering, scrap booking, card making and singing in the church choir.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Dan; three sons, Terry (Ellen) Jack, Christopher (Kristy) Jack, and Daniel (Brian) Jack Jr.; five grandchildren, Nathan, Griffin, Peyton, Christian, and Hannah Jack; three sisters, Jude Rand, Peggy (Tom) Edgerton, Patty (BJ Azarvand) Rand; and three brothers, Michael (Ann) Rand, Daniel (Nancy) Rand, David (Young Leh) Rand; 13 nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Elliotte. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Patsy Ann Rand.
Special thanks to caring neighbors, Scott, Mona, Hannah, and Alex Sherwood.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah, Wis. At 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church, with a luncheon immediately following.
The Westgor Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, 205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah, 54956, 920-722-7151. Online condolences may be offered at www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be used to establish the Kathryn Jack Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation-Fox Valley.
April 20, 2019
Events
