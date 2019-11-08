Kathleen A. Wagner
Kathleen A. Wagner

November 08, 2019

Kathleen A. Wagner Kathleen A. (Weiss) Wagner
Kathleen A. (Weiss) Wagner of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Brookwood Assisted Living Facility, 18 months after suffering a stroke. A prayer service will be held for Kathy at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, followed by a celebration of life from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish Hall, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. A family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathy's name can be made to Gundersen Stroke Center; The La Crosse Education Foundation; The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities. For an online guestbook and complete obituary, please visit www.schumacher.kish.com.
Published on November 12, 2019
