Kathleen "Kay" Tauscher

WEST SALEM/BANGOR -- Kathleen "Kay" Tauscher, 95, of West Salem/Bangor, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Mulder Health Care where she had resided the past five years. She was born Aug. 16, 1924, in Andover, Mass., to Charles and Dorothy (Sullivan) Valentine. She met her husband, Maynard Tauscher, while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston, S.C. and married March 15, 1945. Upon moving back to Wisconsin, they farmed in the Onalaska, West Salem, and Bangor areas. Kay worked as a waitress in numerous different restaurants in the area including Maple Grove, Fireside, Curve in Lanes, and Wehrs Oasis before eventually retiring from CenturyTel as an operator. She was a member of the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51, West Salem. Kay and Maynard were honored to be on the Freedom Honor Flight in 2012. Survivors include her four children, Dorothy "Dotti" (Larry) Seab of West Monroe, La., Frederick "Fred" (Vickie) of West Salem, Karen (Karie) Scott of Somerset, Wis., and Linda Seab of Pearl, of Miss.; five grandchildren, Todd (Melanie) Groves, Stephanie Tauscher (Jared), Dawn Tauscher, Branda Scott and George D. "Donovan" Scott III; six great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Charmayne Tauscher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; her parents; one sister, three brothers, three sons-in-law, George Scott Jr., James Cornish and Larry Seab Jr.; and one grandson, Ryan Tauscher. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 401 North 16th Ave., Bangor. The Rev. Roy W. Hefti will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Kay's family would like to thank the Rev. Hefti for all his visits and prayers for Kay and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church or to Bangor First Responders. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Bangor Chapel is assisting the family in their time of need. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting the funeral home website at .