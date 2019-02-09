Kathleen (Bailey) Pantzer

Kathleen (Bailey) Pantzer passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

She was born in Duluth, Minn., and moved to Kenosha, Wis. as a toddler.

She went to rural Victory School, then St. Marks through eighth grade, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha. Kathy attended college at UW-Madison where she graduated with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, she taught at Middleton high Schools. She moved to Sheboygan, Wis., after she married and taught school in Howard, Wis., while raising sons, John and Tom. She enjoyed summer at Elkhart Lake and was an avid sailor of a Sunfish.

The family subsequently moved to Eau Claire and eventually La Crosse in the 1970's. While in La Crosse, her artistic side flourished in framing and matting artwork. As her boys grew older, she moved back to the sciences for employment and began work at UW-La Crosse as the manager of the chemistry stockroom. She became active with La Crosse theatre and had several stage roles, and worked extensively backstage as well. In 2018, Kathy was in the first group to be entered into the La Crosse Theatre Hall of Fame.

She is survived by two sons, John Pantzer of Onalaska, and Tom Pantzer of La Crosse; a sister, Regina Goodhall of Thief River Falls, Minn.; and a brother, Ralph Bailey of Uniontown, Ohio; along with grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Mary (Zalar) Bailey; and former husband, John Pantzer.

Missing you in 2019 and forever.