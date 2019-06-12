Follow story
Kathleen Faye Koski
June 12, 2019
Kathleen Faye Koski
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Kathleen Faye Koski, 79, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A celebration of life for Kathie will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 310 Fourth St. N., La Crescent.
Published on August 3, 2019
in memory of Kathleen
in memory of Kathleen
