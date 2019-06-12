Follow story
Kathleen Faye Koski
April 23, 1940 - June 12, 2019
Kathleen Faye Koski
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Kathleen Faye Koski, 79, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in her home.
She was born April 23, 1940, in Superior, Wis., to Edward and Elizabeth (Beck) Jacobs. She attended UW-Superior completing studies in art and received a B.F.A. and M.A. degree in 1974. During five successive summers she was invited to tour France and study privately at the studio of master painter and mentor, Lucien Ruolle. She married Ted Koski Nov. 25, 1999, in Fairfield, Calif. Throughout her career she exhibited in La Crosse and San Francisco.
She is survived by her husband, Ted; one daughter, Andrea (Art Simon) Beck of Albany, Calif.; two sons, David Little of Fairfield and Dan Little (Kirsten Brown) of Portland, Ore.; four grandchildren; five stepchildren, Michelle Koski, Lisa (Shawn) Henderson, Tammy (Chris) Lachman, Lori Stukes and Julie (Kevin) Devine; 12 stepgrandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 15, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.