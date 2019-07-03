Kathleen M. (Mills) Ertz

GALESVILLE -- Kathleen M. (Mills) Ertz passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

She was born in McGregor, Iowa to Victor and Margaret (Lorang) Mills Aug. 5, 1928. She married Emil Ertz Sept. 14, 1957 and they had one son.

Kathleen attended secretarial school at Mankato Community College. She could type over 100 words per minute error-free on a manual typewriter, and was a gifted speller. An employer when asked for a dictionary replied "I don't need a dictionary. I have Kathleen!" Her work life included being on the cover of Hormel's corporate newsletter, and being the teller who waited on a bank robber in McGregor. She loved children and her favorite job was as secretary at the Galesville Elementary School in the 1970's.

Mom loved cats, feeding birds and doing crossword puzzles. She was an outstanding cook and baker and she and Dad entertained often.

Kathleen is survived by a son, Dan; her cat, NoNo; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; her brother, Francis Mills; and sister, Helen Lenz.

Thank you to the entire staff at Marinuka Manor in Galesville for their exceptional kindness and care.

Donations to the Alzheimer's Association are requested in lieu of flowers.

Visitation in Galesville from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Zwickey Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, in McGregor, Iowa at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service.