Kathleen Kay Keene Rudkin Bean

Kathleen Kay Keene Rudkin Bean, was born Jan. 3, 1927, in Kenosha, Wis. She passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Milton, Wis. As a small child she lived on a farm with her parents, Gharl and Nita (Greeno) Keene in La Crosse Valley, with her brother, Keith and sister, Gharleen Moseley. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1945. After graduation she went to work at the First Bank of Tomah. In February of 1947, she married Kenneth "Bud" Rudkin. They were happily married until his death in 1977. From this marriage they had three boys, Larry, Dale and Paul and four girls, Kay, Lori, Jean and Ellen.

Kathleen was active in the P.T.A, Band Mothers, Girl Scouts and a Den Mother of the Cub Scouts, Sunday school and Bible school teacher when her family was growing up. Bud and Kathy square danced for many years. She was an officer of Beta Sigma Phi, officer of Tomah Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Past President of the Helping Hand Society and Rebecca Circle. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star #6.

In 1983, she was married to Russell Bean, he passed away in 1998.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Kay (Ron) Fredericks, Larry, Lori (Tim) Roush, Dale (Mary), Jean (David) Baumeister, Ellen (Guy) Gross and Paul (Kim); her grandchildren, Becky (Wade) Kuhl, Carrie (Rob) Jarosinski, Lindsay (Kellen) Roggenbuck, Amanda Rudkin (Kyle), Jennifer Roush, Nick (Brianna) Roush, Katelyn (Kenny) Helgerson, Justin (Brianna) Baumeister, Quintin Baumeister (Journie), Tyler Gross (Danielle), Ryan Gross, Megan Rudkin, Hannah Rudkin (Karl) and Maddy Rudkin, her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Evan Kuhl, Abbi and Alice Jarosinski, Levi Roggenbuck, Emery and Ari Helgerson; sisters-in-law, Vivian Webster and Janet (Ralph) Hendersin; brothers-in-law, Rex Moseley, Raymond (Red) Rudkin, Richard and Elaine Rudkin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Kenneth, Russell, her parents, Gharl and Nita; her brother, Keith and his wife, Shirley; her sister, Gharleen; grandson, Lucas Roush; brother-in-law, Harold Webster; and sisters-in-law, Annabel Rudkin and Bea Tenner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in Kathleen's memory to the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Online condolences are available at .