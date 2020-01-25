Kathleen Steele Atterholt

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Kathleen Steele Atterholt, 84, of Anderson passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Deerfield Gables in New Richmond, Wis. She was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Anderson, the daughter of James and Margaret Steele. Kathleen was a graduate of Anderson High School in 1953. She went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in history from Purdue University, where she was an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Kathleen later earned a bachelor of science degree in medical records from Viterbo College in La Crosse.

After staying home to raise her two sons, Kathleen dedicated most of her professional career to public service. She served as a field representative for Congressman David Mclntosh and later as a constituent representative for Congressman Mike Pence, of Indiana. Both of those opportunities gave Kathleen the privilege of serving countless people in her community, which she enjoyed immensely. An avid reader, card player and thespian, Kathleen was active in both card and book clubs, as well as appearing on stage in numerous productions at the local community theater.

Kathleen is survived by her two sons, William Perry Atterholt (Becky) of Star Prairie, Wis., and James Douglas Atterholt (Brenda) of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. She has six grandchildren, Tom, Erin, Krissy, Jack, Joe and Jimmy; two great-grandchildren, William and Griffin. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Steele; and sister, Jeanne Jones (Larry), both of Anderson.

Private burial services will be conducted at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Christian Center in Anderson. The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and staff at the Deerfield Gables and St. Croix hospice in New Richmond, for their kindness and quality care.

Arrangements by Cullen Crea Funeral Home of New Richmond.