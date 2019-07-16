Follow story
Katherine D. Olson
October 17, 1927 - July 16, 2019
ONALASKA -- Katherine D. Olson, 91, of Onalaska died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. She was born Oct. 17, 1927, in Whitehall, to Charles and Minnie (Moen) Schultz. She married John J. Olson Jan. 1, 1951, in Whitehall. Katherine is survived by five children, David of Wisconsin, Susan Olson of St. Paul, Kari Olson of Blaine, Minn., Krista Wolfe of Blaine and Barbara Czaplewski of New Brighton, Minn.; six grandchildren, Mathew Olson, Mike (Brittany) Czaplewski, Brittany Garrick and Christine Olson, Leah Olson, Katie Olson; five great-grandchildren; William Booker, Christopher Olson, MJ Alston, Madison Czaplewski and Hunter Garrick. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Daniel; four brothers; and two. sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, from the First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 18, 2019
