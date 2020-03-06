Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Katherine Marie Hemmersbach
March 06, 2020
Katherine Marie Hemmersbach
CASHTON -- Katherine Marie Hemmersbach, 68, of Cashton passed away at her home Friday, March 6, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited for a gathering celebrating Kathy's life, which will be held beginning at 4 p.m. and closing with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
CASHTON -- Katherine Marie Hemmersbach, 68, of Cashton passed away at her home Friday, March 6, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited for a gathering celebrating Kathy's life, which will be held beginning at 4 p.m. and closing with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Katherine
in memory of Katherine
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 07, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.