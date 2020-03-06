Katherine Marie Hemmersbach
March 06, 2020

CASHTON -- Katherine Marie Hemmersbach, 68, of Cashton passed away at her home Friday, March 6, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited for a gathering celebrating Kathy's life, which will be held beginning at 4 p.m. and closing with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
