Katherine C. Aspenson

Katherine C. Aspenson, 92, passed away March 8, 2019 at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, with family members at her side. She was born to Edwin and Ludmila Thompson Feb. 10, 1927. She married Gilman Aspenson in April 1947.

She deeply loved her family and raised four children, Katherine (Jean Paul) Genoud, Hyeres, France; Gilman (Gayle) Aspenson, South St. Paul, Minn.; Michael (Mary) Aspenson, Monument, Colo.; and Rachel Aspenson, West Salem; nine grandchildren, Michael B. Aspenson, Phoenix, Christine Genoud, Madrid, Spain, Jacqueline Genoud and Stephen Genoud, Hartford, Conn., Jennifer Aspenson, South St. Paul, Andrew Aspenson, White Bear Lake, Minn., Stephanie Fish, Dallas, Texas, Christopher Fish, Madison, Wis., and Katie Fish, La Crosse.

Katherine received her master's degree in Spanish from UW-Madison and spent her professional life teaching in Onalaska and La Crosse. She loved her students and teaching them Spanish for many years at Logan Senior High School in La Crosse. In her leisure time she was an avid reader, loved gardening - especially her roses and orchids, and raising and showing boxers throughout the country. She was a member of the Coulee Kennel Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, with a short service at 10:30 a.m. Friday June 14, both events will be at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., in La Crosse. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at .