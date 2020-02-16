Karon Kay Everson

Karon Kay Everson was born in Sparta. She was a farmer and teacher of life. During her lifetime her most simple happiness and pleasures came from milking cows, feeding and bedding the cows and calves; gardening vegetables and flowers, mowing lawn; doing laundry for her five children, cooking meals, scrubbing floors, and vacuuming, assuring she always had a clean house for her family. The only item Mom did alone after she tucked us kids into bed at night was ironing, with love for her family. She also enjoyed listening to the birds and was able to identify them by name and the song they sang, and taught her children and grandchildren of the beauty of nature. Karon was a writer of the seasons of life, faith and God.

Karon passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Gundersen Health System with her family near.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Burdette and Mildred (Schiller) Culpitt; her friend, Clark Everson; sister, Sunny Culpitt; brother, Darwin Culpitt; granddaughter Amber Jane Everson; and grandson, Cody David Everson.

Karon is survived by five children, Scott (Jackie) Everson, Shelley Everson, Sheldon (Jodi) Everson, Sonja Everson and Stephanie (Brian Clements) Everson; 13 grandchildren, Cassie (Jessie) Martin, Natasha Everson, Tiffany (Stephen Helming) Everson, Courtney (Colin) Wells and Tyler Everson; Nathan Winistorfer, Nicole (Eric) Malone and Nina (Josh Nesja) Winistorfer, Kaylan (Alex) Pedersen, Jordan (Rebecca) Pfaff, Josilynn (Stan Abbott) Pfaff, Justin (Jocelyn) Pfaff and Jade (Derek Johnson) Pfaff; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Diane Culpitt, Joe (Geraldine) Culpitt, Wanita Culpitt, Clinton (Kathy) Culpitt and Stuart (Peggy) Culpitt.

Private services will be held only. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the family.