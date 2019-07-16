Karl Jameson Oppriecht
MAUSTON, Wis. -- Karl Jameson Oppriecht passed to his heavenly home Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston. Pastor Robert G. Thacker will officiate. Family and friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18 and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Gays Mills Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Gays Mills Community Center. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.crandallfuneral.com. Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on July 16, 2019
