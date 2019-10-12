Kari Schultz
Kari Schultz

October 12, 2019

Kari Schultz Kari Ann (Dokken) Schultz
AMHERST, Minn. -- Kari Ann (Dokken) Schultz, 32, of Amherst passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a three year courageous battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Henrytown Lutheran Church, rural Canton,Minn. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Kari Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 14, 2019
