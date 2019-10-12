Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kari Schultz
October 12, 2019
Kari Ann (Dokken) Schultz
AMHERST, Minn. -- Kari Ann (Dokken) Schultz, 32, of Amherst passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a three year courageous battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Henrytown Lutheran Church, rural Canton,Minn. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Kari Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.
AMHERST, Minn. -- Kari Ann (Dokken) Schultz, 32, of Amherst passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a three year courageous battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Henrytown Lutheran Church, rural Canton,Minn. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Kari Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 14, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Kari
in memory of Kari
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Wednesday October 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henrytown Lutheran Church
36190 Cty. 18 55922, Canton, Mn., MN
Guaranteed delivery before Kari's Visitation begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 14, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.