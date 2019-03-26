Karen Anne Weber
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Karen Anne Weber

March 26, 2019

Karen Anne Weber Karen Anne Weber
ONALASKA -- Karen Anne Weber, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. To view her full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Karen
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 28, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.