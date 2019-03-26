Follow story
Karen Anne Weber
March 26, 2019
Karen Anne Weber
ONALASKA -- Karen Anne Weber, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. To view her full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 28, 2019
