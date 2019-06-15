Karen Jean Sorenson
June 15, 2019

VIROQUA -- Karen Jean Sorenson, 77, of Viroqua died peacefully, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, E7352 Cty. Rd. Y, Viroqua, 54665, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 18, 2019
