Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Karen E. Riordon
April 01, 2019
Karen "Toots" E. Riordon
ONALASKA -- Karen "Toots" E. Riordon, 72, of Onalaska passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI. 54650; or Alzheimer's Association, 1523 Rose Street #8, La Crosse WI. 54603. A complete obituary and online guest book can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
ONALASKA -- Karen "Toots" E. Riordon, 72, of Onalaska passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI. 54650; or Alzheimer's Association, 1523 Rose Street #8, La Crosse WI. 54603. A complete obituary and online guest book can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Karen
in memory of Karen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.