Karen E. Riordon
Karen E. Riordon

April 01, 2019

Karen E. Riordon Karen "Toots" E. Riordon
ONALASKA -- Karen "Toots" E. Riordon, 72, of Onalaska passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI. 54650; or Alzheimer's Association, 1523 Rose Street #8, La Crosse WI. 54603. A complete obituary and online guest book can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 3, 2019
