Karen Price
Karen Margaret Price
Our beloved Karen Margaret Price was called to Heaven Tuesday, May 14, 2019, to be with her brother Rusty and her mother Jean. She passed away very peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Aunt Karen was a loving person and someone of very high character. She had a love of family, friends, and animals. To know Aunt Karen was to know she loved all animals, especially cats. A very big thank you to Dan, Dana, and their Family. They were such great friends to Aunt Karen and their compassion, helpfulness, and grace will never be forgotten. We are holding a celebration of Aunt Karen's life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Schmidty's Bar and Grill in La Crosse (private room).
Published on July 8, 2019
in memory of Karen
in memory of Karen
