Karen Powers
October 29, 2019
Karen Jean Powers
Karen Jean Powers, 83, of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 South 13th St. in La Crosse, with a visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Father Rick Roberts will officiate with interment at the Catholic Cemetery. To view her full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
