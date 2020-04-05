Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Karen Kaye Mach Guggenbuehl
October 04, 1941 - April 05, 2020
Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl, 78, of La Crescent died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in La Crosse, Oct. 4, 1941, to Burton and Kathryn (Oldenberg) Mach. She married James Guggenbuehl May 1, 1965.
Karen had worked for La Crescent State Bank, Batavian Bank and US Bank, until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, walking, Las Vegas trips with her husband, concerts, spending time with her family and playing cards. She was known for her love of cooking. She was extra proud of her apple pie and crust. She has made many baby blankets, sweaters, afghans and doilies, that are now precious keepsakes.
In her retirement, she enjoyed making blankets for the children's cancer ward and donating handmade hats and mittens to local schools. Karen and Jim were 26 days short of celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. She would have been looking forward to their dinner trip to Texas Roadhouse.
She is survived by her loving husband; four children, Ann (Scott) Diehl, Lisa (Darren) Engh, Jeff (Angela Wright) Guggenbuehl and Julie Guggenbuehl; six grandchildren, Jacob and Max Engh, Katie, Jonathon and Alex Guggenbuehl and Maria Wright; three brothers, Tom (Sue) Mach, Charlie (Kerry) Mach, Robert (Mary) Mach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents and infant brother.
Recognizing the current health and safety regulations that are in place, memorial services will be announced and held at a later date. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl, 78, of La Crescent died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in La Crosse, Oct. 4, 1941, to Burton and Kathryn (Oldenberg) Mach. She married James Guggenbuehl May 1, 1965.
Karen had worked for La Crescent State Bank, Batavian Bank and US Bank, until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, walking, Las Vegas trips with her husband, concerts, spending time with her family and playing cards. She was known for her love of cooking. She was extra proud of her apple pie and crust. She has made many baby blankets, sweaters, afghans and doilies, that are now precious keepsakes.
In her retirement, she enjoyed making blankets for the children's cancer ward and donating handmade hats and mittens to local schools. Karen and Jim were 26 days short of celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. She would have been looking forward to their dinner trip to Texas Roadhouse.
She is survived by her loving husband; four children, Ann (Scott) Diehl, Lisa (Darren) Engh, Jeff (Angela Wright) Guggenbuehl and Julie Guggenbuehl; six grandchildren, Jacob and Max Engh, Katie, Jonathon and Alex Guggenbuehl and Maria Wright; three brothers, Tom (Sue) Mach, Charlie (Kerry) Mach, Robert (Mary) Mach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents and infant brother.
Recognizing the current health and safety regulations that are in place, memorial services will be announced and held at a later date. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Karen
in memory of Karen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.