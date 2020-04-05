Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl, 78, of La Crescent died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in La Crosse, Oct. 4, 1941, to Burton and Kathryn (Oldenberg) Mach. She married James Guggenbuehl May 1, 1965.

Karen had worked for La Crescent State Bank, Batavian Bank and US Bank, until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, walking, Las Vegas trips with her husband, concerts, spending time with her family and playing cards. She was known for her love of cooking. She was extra proud of her apple pie and crust. She has made many baby blankets, sweaters, afghans and doilies, that are now precious keepsakes.

In her retirement, she enjoyed making blankets for the children's cancer ward and donating handmade hats and mittens to local schools. Karen and Jim were 26 days short of celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. She would have been looking forward to their dinner trip to Texas Roadhouse.

She is survived by her loving husband; four children, Ann (Scott) Diehl, Lisa (Darren) Engh, Jeff (Angela Wright) Guggenbuehl and Julie Guggenbuehl; six grandchildren, Jacob and Max Engh, Katie, Jonathon and Alex Guggenbuehl and Maria Wright; three brothers, Tom (Sue) Mach, Charlie (Kerry) Mach, Robert (Mary) Mach; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents and infant brother.

Recognizing the current health and safety regulations that are in place, memorial services will be announced and held at a later date.