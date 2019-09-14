Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Karen G. Kuschel
September 14, 2019
Karen G. Kuschel
WEST SALEM -- Karen G. Kuschel, 81, of West Salem died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mulder Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church, West Salem. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Karen G. Kuschel, please visit Tribute Store.
WEST SALEM -- Karen G. Kuschel, 81, of West Salem died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mulder Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church, West Salem. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Karen G. Kuschel, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 16, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Karen
in memory of Karen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Wednesday September 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
500 Park Street, West Salem, Wisconsin
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Visitation begins
Graveside
Wednesday September 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
500 Park Street, West Salem, Wisconsin
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Graveside begins
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.