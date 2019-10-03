Follow story
Karen M. Johnson
September 29, 1945 - October 03, 2019
Karen M. Johnson
WEST SALEM -- Karen M. Johnson, 74, of West Salem passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua. She was born Sept. 29, 1945, in La Crosse, to Wilbert and Elizabeth (Loging) Miller. Karen was baptized Oct. 26, 1945, and confirmed March 22, 1959, both at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. She graduated in 1963, from West Salem High School. Karen started her career at La Crosse Telephone Company, (now CenturyLink) and La Crosse Answering Service. She then worked at Skemp Clinic (now Mayo Health System), until her retirement Dec. 31, 2010. On Feb. 19, 1966, she married Leo Johnson and they later divorced. Karen enjoyed playing cards, taking trips to a casino, NASCAR racing, especially her favorite driver, Matt Kenseth and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include her son, Marc (Marbeth) Johnson; two precious grandsons, Garrett and Nicholas Johnson; a brother, Alan (Anna) Miller; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and a sister, Arlene Lyden.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor P. William Bader will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Barre Mills. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of loss. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on October 5, 2019
