Karen M. Indahl

MINDORO -- Karen M. Indahl, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born Aug. 17, 1955, to Leland and Elsie (Beighley-Fish) Indahl.

Karen was raised in Wet Coulee, in rural West Salem, until she was 16, when her family relocated to dairy farm in Browns Valley in rural Mindoro. Karen graduated from Melrose-Mindoro High School in 1974. She continued her education at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute and received a Certificate of Nursing Assistant. She worked at Chileda in La Crosse, the Trinity House in Sparta, for the Melrose-Mindoro School District and for La Crosse Visiting Nurses, as a home healthcare aide.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and with her lifelong friend, Kay Sherwood. She liked playing board games, cards, coloring and doing crafts with her nieces and nephews. Karen and Kay liked going to rummage sales, shopping, sight-seeing, to the movies and out for lunch. Karen was also a member of the Browns Valley Homemakers.

She is survived by her sister, Vicki (Fran) Wedam of Mindoro; brother, Loren (Marsha) Indahl of Spring Grove, Minn.; lifelong friend, Kay Sherwood of Sparta; brother-in-law, LaVerne Krueger of Bangor; former sister-in-law, Renee (Charlie) Hoff of Mindoro; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Elsie Indahl; sister, Carol Krueger, sister in infancy; two brothers, Dale and Alan Indahl; niece, Sherry Indahl; and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Mindoro Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at .