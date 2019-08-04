Karen Beatrice Heisig

Karen Beatrice Heisig, 67, was called home Saturday, Aug. 4, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home with family.

Karen was born April 26, 1952, in Chicago, to Alexander Maxamillion Heisig Jr. and Joyce Heisig. Karen was the beautiful blue-eyed baby girl of the family. Karen has two brothers, Alexander "Bud" Maxamillion and John "Jerry" Gerard Heisig; and her late sister, Sarah Jane. Karen truly loved to live life to the fullest through simple pleasures, such as spending time outside gardening, feeding the birds and spending time with family and friends. Karen has three children, Shawn, Erica and Sara. Karen loved her children more than anything and always attempted to teach them to be positive, kind and thoughtful throughout life. Karen always had a smile on her face and even during the hard times, she was a strong and courageous woman. Karen was blessed to be the grandmother to seven grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Jaylah, Matthew, Kierra, Jarvis Jr. and Javaris; and the great-grandmother to Cheyenne and Robert.

Karen has always been a hard-working woman, she prided herself on going to work and doing her best no matter the situation. Karen was a wonderful person, daughter, mother and friend. Karen is a child of God and she will be blessed through her next journey. May God rest her soul. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, at Neighborhood City Church, with Pastor Chris Crye officiating.