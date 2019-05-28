Karen Red Hawk

Karen Red Hawk "Xoc pii", age 55, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Mayo Healthcare Center in La Crosse. She was born July 18, 1963, to George and Esther (Deer) Red Hawk.

Karen enjoyed road trips, fishing and camping, singing karaoke, watching NASCAR, riding her Harley, watching the Brewers and Badgers and she was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She was always up for an adventure and loved going to concerts. Karen loved her animals, her dogs, Toby, Tippy, Heidi, Dylan, Nancy Boots and her cat, Shadow.

She is survived by her significant other of 30 years, Cliff Vinson; her brother, Bruce Red Hawk; nephew, Lance Red Hawk; and stepbrother, Keith Antijunti; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther; and an infant daughter, Lea.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 31, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Richard Mann will officiate. Burial will be held at the Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at .