Karen Ann Handel
September 23, 2019
HOLMEN -- Karen Ann Handel, 61, of Holmen passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Randy Hedge will officiate and burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Viterbo University Institutional Advancement, 900 Viterbo Dr., La Crosse, Wis., 54601; or the Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse, 1331 Clinton St.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on September 23, 2019
