Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl
Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl

April 05, 2020

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Karen Kaye-Mach Guggenbuehl, 79, of La Crescent died Sunday, April 5, 2020. Recognizing the current health and safety guidelines, the family will be holding services at a later date. A full obituary will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 6, 2020
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

