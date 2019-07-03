Follow story
Karen Jean Godwin
July 03, 2019
Karen Jean Godwin
ONALASKA -- Karen Jean Godwin, 74, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A full obituary may be seen online at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 5, 2019
