Karen J. Brandt
Karen J. Brandt

November 05, 2019

Karen J. Brandt, 68, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Following her wishes there will be no services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Published on November 7, 2019
Arrangements by

