Karen J. Brandt
November 05, 2019
Karen J. Brandt, 68, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Following her wishes there will be no services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Karen J. Brandt, 68, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Following her wishes there will be no services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Published on November 7, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
