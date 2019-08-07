Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Karen Bagniefski
June 02, 1942 - August 07, 2019
Karen Bagniefski
SEARCY, ArkA CROSSE -- Karen Bagniefski, 77, Searcy, formerly of La Crosse, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in La Crosse, June 2, 1942, to Myron (Mike) and Ruby (Cripe) Strassburg. She married John J. Bagniefski, in July 1962.
She was a proud member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, in Searcy, where she moved to after retiring from The Insurance Center in Onalaska in 2007.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John; sister, Rosemary (Scott); and brother, George Strassburg. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Osborne (Dewey); and her brother, Dennis Strassburg (Marie Cole).
Per Karen's wishes there are no services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband.
SEARCY, ArkA CROSSE -- Karen Bagniefski, 77, Searcy, formerly of La Crosse, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in La Crosse, June 2, 1942, to Myron (Mike) and Ruby (Cripe) Strassburg. She married John J. Bagniefski, in July 1962.
She was a proud member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, in Searcy, where she moved to after retiring from The Insurance Center in Onalaska in 2007.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John; sister, Rosemary (Scott); and brother, George Strassburg. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Osborne (Dewey); and her brother, Dennis Strassburg (Marie Cole).
Per Karen's wishes there are no services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published on August 29, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Karen
in memory of Karen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 29, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.