Karen Bagniefski
June 02, 1942 - August 07, 2019

SEARCY, ArkA CROSSE -- Karen Bagniefski, 77, Searcy, formerly of La Crosse, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in La Crosse, June 2, 1942, to Myron (Mike) and Ruby (Cripe) Strassburg. She married John J. Bagniefski, in July 1962.
She was a proud member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, in Searcy, where she moved to after retiring from The Insurance Center in Onalaska in 2007.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John; sister, Rosemary (Scott); and brother, George Strassburg. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Osborne (Dewey); and her brother, Dennis Strassburg (Marie Cole).
Per Karen's wishes there are no services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published on August 29, 2019
