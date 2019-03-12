Justin Bradley Wedwick

WESTBY -- Justin Bradley Wedwick, 31, of Westby died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, as the result of an accidental fall. He was born Sept. 25, 1987, in La Crosse to Brad and Annette (Moilien) Wedwick. He was baptized at Coon Valley Lutheran Church and confirmed at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Justin graduated from Westby High School in 2006. He was always involved in three sports during his high school. Justin enjoyed showing cattle for many years. From a young age, Justin started working at the family business, Old Towne Inn Supper Club. On Sept. 20, 2014, he was united in marriage to Siri Johnson at Country Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Following his death, Justin gave the gift of life, being an organ donor.

In addition to his wife, Siri; he is survived by his parents, Brad and Annette Wedwick; his chocolate lab, Molly; his grandparents, Susie Wedwick and Maynard (Mary Ann) Wedwick; uncle, Craig (Roxy) Wedwick; cousin, Abbey Wedwick; uncle, Ron (Patty) Moilien; cousins, Bill (Katie) Moilien, Brian (Abbie) Moilien, Eric (Jessica) Moilien; uncle, Steve Moilien; uncle, Phil Moilien; cousin, Ben Moilien; parents-in-law, Randy and Shanon Johnson; sisters-in-law, Kari (Brad) Ederer and Kia Johnson; grandmother-in-law, Carmen Skolaas; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Kurt Wedwick; maternal grandparents, Ardelle Moilien and Arnold Moilien; grandfather-in-law, Howard Skjolaas; grandmother-in-law, Matilda Fortun.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Daniel Wollman will officiate with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred. Online condolence may be offered at . The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.