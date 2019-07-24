June Marie Vix
June Marie Vix

July 24, 2019

June Marie (Ullan) Vix
HOUSTON, Minn. -- June Marie (Ullan) Vix, 86, died peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center in Houston, Minn., after her battle with Parkinson's Disease. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center, or Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston.
Published on August 3, 2019
