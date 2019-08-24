June A. Hustad
June A. Hustad

August 24, 2019

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis./LA CROSSE -- June A. Hustad, 98, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at North Presbyterian Church in La Crosse, with a prior visitation starting at 10 a.m. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and for the full obituary.
Published on August 26, 2019
