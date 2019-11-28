June Marilyn Holy

June Marilyn Holy, 83, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center, from complications of a stroke.

Born June 27, 1936, in La Crosse, to Frank "Bud" and Mildred L. (Peterson) Holy. June graduated from Central High School in 1954. After high school she worked at the Hollywood Theater, Doerflinger's Dept. Store and Holiday Hair Dressers, owned by her mother.

June was a caregiver to her elderly parents and lived in the family home for 10 years after they passed away, with help from her brother and caring neighbors. After suffering a fall at home, she lived the past four years at the Hillview Health Care Center.

June is survived by her brother, Frank W. Holy; his wife, Nancy Holy; three nieces; and a number of cousins.

Per Junes request, a private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Mark Solyst from English Lutheran Church, will officiate. June was a life long member of English Lutheran and enjoyed her time with the quilters at the church.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Health Care Center for their comforting care and support.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .