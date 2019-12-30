June I. Goodenough
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

June I. Goodenough

December 30, 2019

June I. Goodenough June I. Goodenough
SPARTA/LA CROSSE -- June I. Goodenough, 88, of Sparta, formerly of La Crosse passed away, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Morrow Home in Sparta. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Bob Mannel will officiate. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on December 31, 2019
To send flowers to the family of June I. Goodenough, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of June
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 31, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.