June I. Goodenough
December 30, 2019
June I. Goodenough
SPARTA/LA CROSSE -- June I. Goodenough, 88, of Sparta, formerly of La Crosse passed away, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Morrow Home in Sparta. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Bob Mannel will officiate. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on December 31, 2019
in memory of June
