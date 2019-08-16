Follow story
June Capper
August 16, 2019
June Capper
LANSING/ELGIN, Iowa -- June Capper, 88, of Lansing, formerly of Elgin, Iowa died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Thornton Manor, Lansing. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, with a one hour visitation from noon to 1 p.m. before services Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elgin Cemetery. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, is helping the family with the arrangements.
in memory of June
in memory of June
