June Capper
August 16, 2019

LANSING/ELGIN, Iowa -- June Capper, 88, of Lansing, formerly of Elgin, Iowa died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Thornton Manor, Lansing. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, with a one hour visitation from noon to 1 p.m. before services Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elgin Cemetery. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on August 21, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

