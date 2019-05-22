Julius "Hoot" E. Julson

Julius "Hoot" E. Julson, 77, passed peacefully and beautifully at home in the loving embrace of Karen Ann, his bride of 56 years, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Hoot was brought into this world June 10, 1942, the seventh of eight children to Franklin and Lillian Julson in Oxford, Wis.; was baptized/confirmed in the Oxford Missouri Lutheran Synod Church; and was able to skip-out of farm work often enough to graduate from Oxford High School, class of 1960. From there, Hoot entered the U.S. Army, and later Reserves, where he served his country with great pride for 38 years and earned the esteemed rank of Command Sergeant Major. He loved to read practically anything and eventually steered his interests towards completing a bachelor's degree exactly 30 years to the day after receiving his high school diploma. Upon retiring, Julius continued his passion for learning and became quite articulate in his three favorite subjects: politics, baseball and beer, with strong emphasis on the latter two.

Hoot counted his family as his most beloved achievement, grandest gift and greatest joy. He now waits in Heaven for his wife, Karen; their two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff (Heather) and Marlin (Eve); seven grandchildren, Emily, Julius, Sam, Rye, Andrea, Zach and Anikka; and one great-grandchild, Lucy. He also waits for his sisters, Linda (Doug) Phillips, Helen Kottka and Marian Lake; and many dear siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins from both his and Karen's side of the family. Preceding Hoot on this journey are son, Jon; parents, Frank and Lillian; brothers, Donald, Charles and Peter; sisters, Eleanore and Irene Geier; sister-in-law, Carol; and brothers-in-law, Ken Geier, Frank Lake and Jack Kottka.

Hoot enjoyed traveling immensely. He and Karen were able to see and experience all 50 states, more than half a dozen foreign countries and eventually settled into an 18-year-routine of skipping Wisconsin winters in favor of their Waikiki condo, on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu. During these travels, they've made many dear friends from all over the world, including his Mag-Seven Army family, his Reserve buddies, his Instructor clan, the Sparta team, the Timbercrest gang, and the Four Paddle kiwis. He cherished them all so deeply. And as he prepared for his final trip from earth, he and his family were blessed to receive the wonderful and compassionate care of the Gundersen Hospice Team. Per Hoot's request, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. And finally, we who remain behind from Hoot's latest adventure find great joy in the words of Romans 8:28 - "And we know that in all things, God work's together for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose." God speed, Hoot. We all love you and will see you soon.