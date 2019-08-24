Juliet F. Steiger

Juliet F. Steiger, 64, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born in La Crosse, May 12, 1955, to Roman and Rosemary (Klinski) Meyer. She graduated from Central High School in 1973 and lived the remainder of her life in La Crosse.

Juliet was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a stay at home mom, until she went to work at the Rivoli and Cinema Theaters in 1980. Juliet ended her career at Kwik Trip on South Avenue, after 18 years, where she was known as "The Kwik Trip Lady." Many frequented this location to see her, because of her contagious smile and her warm, welcoming heart. She treated everyone with the same dignity, respect and kindness, regardless of their race, age, creed, or socioeconomic status. Juliet enjoyed traveling, spending special time with her family and dancing the two-step with her brother, Johnny. She was overjoyed when she became a grandmother in 2008.

Juliet is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Steiger, who she married Oct. 6, 2006, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, in Freeburg, Minn. This was a very special day for her, as her parents were married at this church on the same day, 60 years before.

In addition to Rodney, she is survived by her daughter, Tara Nimocks of Toluca Lake, Calif., daughter, Larissa Nimocks (Ahren Niedfeldt) of La Crosse; stepsons, Doug (Lizette Cisneros) Steiger of West Salem and Justin (Kayla Lockington) Steiger of St. Joseph's Ridge; her grandchildren, Lola, Jude, Elliott and Emery; siblings, Johnny Meyer of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Janice (Dan) Hayes of Swansboro, N.C., Jane (Tom) Schye of Eau Claire, Wis., Janel (Mehmet) Parlar of Sugar Land, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Rosemary Meyer; in-laws, Robert and Catherine Steiger; siblings; Jerome Meyer, Joyce Bartels, Jill Eskeli and Baby Joseph Meyer.

Juliet expressed her desire to remain at home during her illness. Because of the love of her husband and family, her wish was fulfilled. Her family would like to give a special thank-you to her caretakers, the Gundersen Neurology team and especially, the staff of Gundersen Hospice, who cared for her during the last three months of her life. A special, heart-felt thank-you to Jennifer Phillips, for providing loving care, for her "little friend, Miss Juliet," during such a difficult time and up until the time she passed. She is an amazing woman and friend to the entire family.

Juliet has requested that you join her family in a celebration of life from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Schmidty's Restaurant, 3119 State Road, La Crosse. Food and Juliet's favorite music will be provided. The Schmidty's family was always very welcoming and accommodating during the ups and downs of her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.