Juliet B. Miller
August 21, 2019
Juliet 'Judy' B. Miller
HOLMEN -- Juliet "Judy" B. Miller, 95, of Holmen, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. In honoring Juliet's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family in their time of need. To view the obituary in it's entirety please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
in memory of Juliet
