Juliet B. Miller
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Juliet B. Miller

August 21, 2019

Juliet B. Miller Juliet 'Judy' B. Miller
HOLMEN -- Juliet "Judy" B. Miller, 95, of Holmen, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. In honoring Juliet's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family in their time of need. To view the obituary in it's entirety please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Juliet
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 24, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.