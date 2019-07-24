Julie L. Pool
July 24, 2019

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- Julie L. (Libke) Pool, 51, of North Branch passed away at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, in Hinckley, Minn., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel is assisting the family. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on July 27, 2019
