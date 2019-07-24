Julie Lyn Libke Pool

Julie Lyn Libke Pool, 51, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer, at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, in Hinckley, Minn., with her family by her side.

Julie was born March 24, 1968, to James and Sandra (Wendorf) Libke. She was baptized and confirmed in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran faith and was devoted throughout her life. She attended First Ev. Lutheran School, Logan High School, class of 1986, and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, graduating in 1990, with her bachelor's degree in social work. Julie's career passion was geriatrics, spending 12 years as a social worker, at Rolling Hills in Sparta and 16 years as director of Social Services at Good Samaritan in St. Croix Falls, Wis. She married Scott A. Pool, May 3, 2003.

Julie is survived by her husband, Scott; her stepchildren, Katherine (Jay) Bawar, and their son, Pascal, William, Ashley (Johnny) Koalska, and their children, Holley and Eliza, and Nicholas; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Denine and Jeff Rood, and their children, Alyssa, Samuel (Hannah) and Alexander; her brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Kellie Libke, and their children, Matthew and Nathan.

A celebration of life will be held Aug. 6, in St. Croix Falls. Julie's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with Pastor Roger Sachs as the officiant. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. A private interment will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Sparta. Online condolences may be given at .