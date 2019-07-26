Follow story
Julian R. Rogness
May 15, 1929 - July 26, 2019
Julian "Red" R. Rogness
Julian "Red" R. Rogness, 90, formerly of Waukesha, Wis., died Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in Jackson County, Wis., May 15, 1929, the son of Ludwig and Amanda (nee Gunderson) Rogness. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Julian worked for many years as a truck driver. He was a well-known man throughout town. He will be sadly missed by his children, Ray (the late Eleanor) Rogness, Doug (Sharon) Rogness, Jean Lisney, Cheryl (Rudy) Nigl and Pamela (Mike) Harris; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his eight siblings and his parents. Visitation from noon until the 2 p.m. funeral service, Sat., Aug. 3, at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, 53186. Private interment with full military honors at North Beaver Creek Cemetery in Black River Falls, at a later date. For the complete obituary visit www.randledable.com or for further information call the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home at 262-547-4035.
Published on July 30, 2019
