Judy Ann Murphy
October 02, 1957 - August 25, 2019
Judy Ann (Kick) Murphy
Judy Ann (Kick) Murphy, 61, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Billings, Mont. She was born Oct. 2, 1957, to Leonard and Alberta (Marx) Kick in La Crosse and attended Bangor High School in Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the chapel at Morrow Home, 331 South Water St., Sparta. Visitation at 2 p.m. with service following at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Judy Murphy Memorial Fund, River Bank, 900 Maple Ave., Sparta, Wis., 54656.
Published on September 7, 2019
