Judy Ann Murphy
October 02, 1957 - August 25, 2019
Judy Ann Murphy, 61, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 9:44 a.m. in Billings, Mont. She was born Oct. 2, 1957, to Leonard and Alberta (Marx) Kick in La Crosse. Judy attended Bangor High School in Wisconsin. She married Donald Murphy Sept. 25, 1980, in Basel, Switzerland.
Judy had strong faith. She held her friends and family close, as they were the most important part of her life. In her younger days, she enjoyed reading, hiking, cooking and baking.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Kick of Bangor; and brother, Andy Kick of Onalaska. She is survived by her mother, Alberta Kick; husband, Donald Murphy; sons, Elijah Murphy, Billings., Isaiah Murphy, Laurel, Mont., and Patrick Murphy, Shepherd, Mont.; and daughters, Crystal Murphy, Billings and Lisa Murphy, Livingston, Mont.; she also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jade, Skyler, Desiree, Vincent, Hunter, Jim Mau, Litia Mau, Callista, Cadence, Kyla, Jack, Kailynne, Nolan, Cyrus and Bennett; as well as her siblings, Debbie Kick, Milwaukee, Angie Stewart, Madison, Wis., Agnes Dillenbeck, Walworth, Wis., and Millie Kick, Bangor.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Published on August 29, 2019
