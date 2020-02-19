Judy Ann McCumber

ONALASKA -- Judy Ann McCumber (Delaney-Steele), 73, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from heart disease and cancer, at her daughter, Melissa's home in Trempealeau.

Judy was born to the late John and Opal Steele (Osleson), June 4, 1946. She was previously married to Paul Delaney in 1964, with whom she has two daughters, Melissa (Richard Murphy) Mignognia and Patricia (David) Uehling. She also has two very "special" grandchildren, Trever and Alyssa Coorough, whom she adored and was so proud of them both!

Nine siblings survive Judy, Eldon (Linda) Steele, John (Cindy) Steele, Richard Steele, Dale McCumber, Linda (Dick) Lehrke, Jerrie (Herb) Hafner, Shar (Al) Timm, Pam Steele and Nancy (David) Weigel. Judy had a very large family with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Too many to list, but she loved them all!

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Sal Mignognia and Michael Ellenz; her brother and sister, Betty and Billy Steele; brothers-in-law, Dick Lehrke and Al Timm; and sister-in-law, Cindy Steele.

Judy was one of the first women welders in the area. Judy worked at River City Steel and Trane Company, as a welder. She also owned two motels in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before she retired. She enjoyed traveling across the country with her late husband, Wayne McCumber and all the other trips, cruises, Las Vegas and the local casino's. All who knew her felt Judy's generosity and love. She was ready to be with the Lord and did not want anyone to be sad. Instead, she wanted us all to celebrate her life. Focus on the positive parts of life as it goes by so quickly.

Judy was so much more than just our mom, she was our best friend and we will miss her greatly. We take comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain and we will see her again in Heaven.

A celebration of Judy's life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sam's Bar on the North Side of La Crosse.