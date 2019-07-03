Judy "Cholla" M. Althoff

BANGOR -- Judy "Cholla" M. Althoff, 75, of Bangor passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Morrow Home in Sparta, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born July 4, 1943, in Sparta, to Paul and Margaret (Ziegler) Schaller. On Jan. 29, 1966, she married Tom "Fish" Althoff in Bangor.

Judy will be greatly missed by her caring husband of 53 years, Tom; three sons, Sam, Nick and Charles; as well as her sister, Margie Korn. She was preceded in death by two children, Tony and Stacey; her parents; several brothers and sisters; and many other family members.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 So. 16th Ave., Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a parish prayer service to be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church.