Judith Jean (Woodliff) Wright

Judith J. Wright passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. She was 85 years of age and an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Onalaska.

Judy was born in La Crosse, Nov. 25, 1933, to Russell and Dorothy Bock and baptized at First Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She was a graduate of Central High School and went on to graduate from La Crosse Beauty School.

Judy married Warren Woodliff and to this union a son, David, was born. They later divorced. She later married John Wright who preceded her in death. Judy worked in beauty salons in La Crosse and eventually had her own shop, Judy's Beauty Salon, in Court Acres, Onalaska.

Judy is survived by her son, David (Brenda) Woodliff of Onalaska; her younger cousin whom she raised, Carole Kumm (Timothy) Hart of Manitowoc, Wis.; her grandchildren, Amanda Hart of Boston, Mass., Alicia Hart of Appleton, Wis., Ethan Woodliff of Rochester, Minn., Katie Woodliff of Onalaska and Kellie (Woodliff) Heisz of La Crosse.

Judy enjoyed gardening and being around children. In her mid-years, she was a foster mom and later, she planned children's parties at McDonald's in La Crosse. Judy was never happier than when she was surrounded by children. All holidays were focused on the children in her life. She also cherished her dog, Billy; he was her loyal companion. Judy will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Dan Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .