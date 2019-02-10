Judith Marie Peters

Judith Marie Peters, 77, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center.

She was born in La Crosse June 16, 1941, to Robert and Edna (Love) Cilley. She married Roland “Rollie” W. Peters April 5, 1960. She was a waitress for most of her life, working at both Culp's Supper Club and Syl's Place. She also worked and retired from Gundersen Health System, where she worked in the Special Functions area of Dietary. Always serving others.

She is survived by daughters, Lori (Dale) Lawrence and Karen (Tim) Tiber; and son, Todd Peters; grandchildren, Rachel Jacobson, Madelyn Wozney, Kyle and Jocelyn Peters, Tracy (Don) Dolan, Scott (Lynda Smith) Lawrence, and Ted and Stephanie Tiber; great-grandchildren, Kara and Hunter Dolan, and Dale Lawrence; brothers, Jay (Cheryl) Kumm and Steve (Jackie) Kumm; and sister, Carole (Tim) Hart; brother-in-law, Wayne (Irene) Peters; and sister-in-law, Ellen Bluske; and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Rollie; their daughter, Linda; her parents and stepfather, Ralph Kumm; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Gerald) Hohmann, and brother-in-law, Arnold Bluske.

Services will be held at 11:30 Friday, Feb. 15, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a short service, with burial at Woodlawn North Cemetery.

Judy once said all she ever wanted was to be a wife and Mom. She was great at both of those jobs. She was a wonderful cook, making sure everyone had their favorite meal or dessert on their birthday. She was a fabulous baker, with dozens of couples having her wedding cakes at their receptions. She was a kind and caring friend and neighbor, always there with a cup of coffee and some wonderful baked good. Most importantly, she was a sweet mom, who loved with her whole heart. She made sure her children knew they were loved, every day.

Judy's family would like to thank Hilllview staff for taking such good care of her during the last few weeks of her life. We would also like to thank friend and neighbor, Terry Houlihan, for her friendship and support over the years. Last, but not least, a huge thank you to her son-in-law, Dale, who spent the last year and half keeping her company and allowing her to live out on the farm after Rollie's passing. That time was priceless to her. We can't thank you all enough for the loving care she received.