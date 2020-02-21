Judith Kaye Frank
Judith Kaye Frank

February 21, 2020

Judith Kaye Frank Judith 'Judy' Kaye (Meyer) Frank
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Judith "Judy" Kaye (Meyer) Frank, 67, died at home Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Caledonia American Legion. McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences and a full obituary can be see at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on March 3, 2020
